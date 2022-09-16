By Paul Martin, Sportsbeat

Rebecca Shorten reckons a laser-focus on the women's four can help her onto the World Championship podium for the first time in Racice later this month.

The Belfast rower, 28, returned from the European Championships in Munich with gold as part of the four and silver in the women's eight but the British team have only entered the former into the Czech Republic showpiece, which begins on September 18.

Shorten has enjoyed an unbeaten season in the four to date, with two World Cup triumphs sitting alongside her European victory, and now has sights set on finishing in style.

"You never know how doubling up [events] will go and this year we just want to go in with one concentration and focus," she said.

"Since the Europeans, we've been on camp in Vareze and put in a lot of miles and hard intensity, which has been our main focus.

"We're going back there for a prep camp before the Worlds to sharpen up a few things, rather than do the long miles, and weâ€™re hoping it pays off."

This will be Shortenâ€™s fourth visit to a World Championships but her first as part of a four, with two fifth-placed finishes and a sixth under her belt in the eight.

The British contingent topped the medal table in Munich as they continue to bounce back from last summer's Tokyo disappointment but are aware the challenge that awaits them in Racice will be tougher, with Olympic champions Australia among those to enter the fray.

Shortenâ€™s crewmate Rowan McKellar, also looking for her first career medal at the event, added: "You can never be too confident going into it but we can't complain with our results so far.

"We just have to make sure we're stepping on as we know our opponents will be doing just that.

"Munich was a lot of fun and we are confident off the back of some good races but it will feel a long time away by the time we get there and a lot can change â€“ we've not raced some of the [World Championship] opponents either.

"Weâ€™ve never had a world medal but weâ€™ve progressively got closer to the medals without getting in them, so thatâ€™s what weâ€™ll be aiming for this year."

