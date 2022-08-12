Emily Craig and Imogen Grant believe backing their ability after nine months apart propelled them into the European Championship final in Munich.

Pembury star Craig, 29, sailed through her lightweight double sculls heat on the opening day of the multi-sports championship to progress to this weekend's showpiece.

Craig and Grant, 26, crossed the line in a time of 7:42.44 to triumph over Ireland, Poland, Switzerland, Germany and Spain at Munich's Olympic Regatta Centre.

The duo had not joined forces in the water together for almost a year but hit it off immediately to deliver a dazzling display in the historic German city.

Craig said: "It was good – we didn't have the craziest start but we knew it was going to be a long race.

"We really just wanted to get into our solid rhythm and knew when we got that and did it right, we'd end up going through everyone, which we did.

"The plan was to move and keep on moving and I think we did that. It's good to be back."

Grant added: "I'm feeling really good.

"We've not raced a double together for nine months so it's really exciting to see what we've gained individually.

"Munich is a really cool venue.

"I've never been before and it's long races – but we're really sticking to that plan. Being consistent really paid off for us today."

For the second edition in 2022, the innovative multi-sports European Championship brings together the existing championships of the continent's leading sports into one event that elevates the champions of Europe.

And Craig has every chance of grabbing one of the 177 gold medals on offer after her opening day display.

Rowing kicked off the 11-day German bonanza on Thursday morning, with cycling, gymnastics and sport climbing also featuring.

Athletics gets underway at Munich's iconic Olympic Stadium on Monday while triathlon, canoe sprint, table tennis and beach volleyball also star in the revamped event.

Grant is buzzing to be part of it and after booking her place in the A Final, added: "Anyone who plays sport to a high level loves sport at a high level.

"Knowing other sports are competing at the same time as us is really exciting.

"Cycling, athletics and other events are really fun.

"There's definitely a sense of excitement - coverage is slightly different and it feels like we're part of something a little bit bigger than ourselves."

