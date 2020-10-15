British rower Stewart Innes admits his Olympic journey has been an emotional rollercoaster after calling time on his career following the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old was selected to compete in the pair alongside Alan Sinclair at the Rio 2016 Games, where they narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth on their Olympic debuts.

A recurring injury disrupted his build-up to this year's Games but he returned to action at 2019's First Assessment in Boston, where he and Sinclair finished third out of 53 crews.

But the extra year's delay to the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus has prompted Innes to announce his retirement from the sport having pushed his body to its limit.

"The Olympics was an emotional rollercoaster," Stewart said. "Coming fourth after having come so far was tough, but our strategy was to go for gold and we gave it our absolute best.

"It was a huge privilege to even be there and everything else was a bonus, really.

"My greatest achievement has been overcoming this injury to get back to where I was before. All those parts that people don't see, the hard work behind the scenes.

"I feel hugely proud of having come through it. I have to give thanks to the special rehab unit at Bisham and to my club Leander who have supported me through my rehab journey.

"I have pushed my body to its absolute limit. With the Olympics pushed back another year, rowing through the injury simply ceases to be possible.

"My goal now is to move into management consulting. I've been really lucky to be part of the PwC leadership scheme thanks to our Performance Lifestyle team, which has given me a great start. I'm also working on developing my motivational speaking company."

After joining the senior GB squad in 2015, Innes enjoyed a meteoric rise to success - winning World Cup gold as part of the men's eight before claiming bronze in the men's four at the 2015 World Rowing Championships.

Having come through a tough selection battle to reach the Rio 2016 Games, Innes and Sinclair were runners-up in both their heat and semi-final to put them in medal contention.

But a well-contested final saw the duo finish in fourth place.

Olympic men's coach Steve Trapmore said: "Stewart has been an incredibly flexible athlete having seen success in both rowing and sculling disciplines.

"As a senior athlete his focus turned to sweep rowing and his versatility was clear across all boat classes.

"Narrowly missing a podium spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics provided extra incentive for the Tokyo campaign but progress was halted through injury.

"It is testament to his strength of character that he was able to come back stronger than ever and it is unfortunate that postponement of the Games has resulted in his retirement.

"I would like to thank Stewart for all his hard work and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

