Rossiter raring to go after been named in rowing four

Rossiter was named alongside Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs and Ollie Cook, with Morgan Bolding and James Johnston selected as two spares in a decision that went right to the wire at the team's training camp in Portugal.

Following the announcement, Rossiter said: "We've had an intense week of testing out here on camp.

"It has been challenging to have to tussle with your best mates while living in a hotel together, but it just goes to show the quality of athletes in the squad.

"As a four we're looking forward to getting some time together in the boat ahead of racing. We've got a good mixture of experience and youth, so we're excited to see what we can do."

Announcement of the men's four means that selection is now concluded and a squad of 55 athletes will now travel to Switzerland.

British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell said it was important the selectors took their time to ensure the best possible chance of success.

He said: "It has been a tough process, however now it is time to regroup and make the most of the time we have on camp ahead of the competition.

"We'll continue to review the combinations ahead of each event – particularly when the standard of competition is so high – to make sure we have the best possible crews selected at each point in the season as we build up to the World Championships in August."

Sportsbeat 2019