Rowing

Rowing-Row me to the moon, let me scull among the stars

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Rowers from New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Britain whose training on the water has been restricted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have been challenged to help their countries row to the moon.

Or at least the distance from the Earth to the moon of 384.4 million metres.

The "Row to the Moon" follows a similar challenge between the four countries this month when participants were asked to row as far as they could in one minute on their indoor machines and record their total on an online platform.

Rowing

Rowing-Olympic champions back on the water as Croatia eases lockdown

05/05/2020 AT 10:33

"It's awesome that the four nations are combining again for a challenge and this one really is taking it to the next level," Australian women's four world champion Olympia Aldersey said in a statement.

"Australians are proud to have played their part in broadcasting the first pictures of Neil Armstrong and the crew of Apollo 11 as they walked on the moon back in 1969.

"I know we'll all come together on this challenge to send an erg into space," she said, referring to a rowing machine.

The challenge is not restricted to elite athletes, Rowing New Zealand said.

More than 2,300 rowers, ranging from Olympians to those who just row for the exercise, across the four countries took part in the One Minute challenge.

The new challenge will run from May 21-31, with participants asked to record their training sessions on the platform.

"Indoor rowing is a staple to my training in isolation right now as it seems to be for so many other rowers around the world," Canada's coxless pair world champion para-rower Andrew Todd said.

"So it is really special to try and add some special purpose and togetherness to our training." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury Editing by Robert Birsel)

Rowing

Rowing-Olympic postponement mentally challenging for New Zealand's Drysdale

20/04/2020 AT 14:41
Rowing

Grobler's future remains key to British rowing's Olympic dreams

08/04/2020 AT 09:11
Related Topics
Rowing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rowing

Rowing-Olympic champions back on the water as Croatia eases lockdown

05/05/2020 AT 10:33
Rowing

Rowing-Olympic postponement mentally challenging for New Zealand's Drysdale

20/04/2020 AT 14:41
Rowing

Grobler's future remains key to British rowing's Olympic dreams

08/04/2020 AT 09:11
Rowing

Advice from familiar face helps reignite Sbihi's Tokyo dream

07/04/2020 AT 11:41

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rowing

Olympic Throwback: Steve Redgrave wins historic fifth gold in Sydney

00:01:01
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rowing

Reed enjoying time with the new crop

00:02:01
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rowing

Tanner plays down World Cup chances

00:03:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRowing-Olympic champions back on the water as Croatia eases lockdown