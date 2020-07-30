Sbihi breaks storied British Rowing record all over again

Olympic champion Mohamed Sbihi hailed a confidence boost like no other after breaking British Rowing's 2km ergo record in his back garden.

Sbihi first broke the prestigious record in 2015 until teammate Tom George surpassed it in lockdown in May.

The 32-year-old's lung-busting efforts on the machine in recent months were rewarded with 5m39.4s as he joined George as the second Brit ever to go under the 5m40s barrier.

Sbihi, who won gold in the coxless four in Rio, credits George and the entire GB team for motivating him to crack the milestone. "Tom and I push each other on and he's a big inspiration to me," said Sbihi.

"The great thing is that the whole team is getting pushed on by this as well - everybody is trying to catch up and bridge the gap. People are putting out phenomenal performances. "When Tom went below 5:40, it was a huge inspiration to me because it showed that it can be done.

"My decision to try it wasn't a kneejerk reaction to his result: Iâ€™ve seen lockdown as a great opportunity to push myself on the ergo and have been training hard over the past four months.

"My confidence has been growing internally over the past few weeks. As Tom said to me on the morning he broke it, it was now or never.

"It gives us confidence in the programme, confidence in our teammates and ourselves but now we need to transfer that onto the water.

"That result on the water in Tokyo next year will be much more important to Tom and I than any individual accolades we may get."

Sbihi used his national newspaper column in June to congratulate George and temper expectations of him winning the mark back.

"I cannot see myself challenging Tom's new mark at any time soon," he told the Daily Telegraph.

For an athlete 17 years into his full-time career who openly admitted considering retirement after Tokyo 2020 was postponed, this counts as an outstanding achievement. The London 2012 bronze medallist also continued training while observing Ramadan fasting through April and May.

Four-time Olympic champion Matthew Pinsent held the British record of 5:42 for 11 years until Sbihi's first feat.

The 2km world record stands at 5:35.8 and belongs to Australia's Josh Dunkley-Smith. Sbihi is chief coach Jurgen Grobler's main man in the British sweep squad and the German hailed the rowerâ€™s steel.

"Iâ€™m so happy for Moe. He managed the lockdown situation really well and has been an inspiration to the other guys in the squad," said Grobler.

"There's been some really good challenge and competition between the group over the past four months.

"It shows the programme and training he's been doing has worked for him.

"His mental toughness was really good and he delivered on the day when he said he would. I am very happy for him and his dedication to the training is brilliant.

"The battle between Tom and Moe shows the character of these guys. Tom says he will come back and go for it again - brilliant."

