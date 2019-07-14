Sbihi was joined by Tom Ford, Josh Bugajski, James Rudkin, Tom George, Jacob Dawson, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant and cox Henry Fieldman in the victorious GB boat.

The 31-year-old is bidding for his third consecutive Games, having previously won gold in the coxless four at Rio 2016 and bronze with the men's eight on his Olympic debut at London 2012.

Great Britain crossed the line in 5:47.280 to top the podium ahead of Germany, who finished second in 5:50.880, while New Zealand took the bronze medal in a time of 5:53.180.

Sbihi was not the only former Olympian to enjoy success on the water in Rotterdam, though, with Polly Swann claiming bronze alongside Holly Hill in the women's pair.

Swann, a silver medallist in the women's eight at Rio 2016, and Hill took the final place of the podium as Australia pair Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre triumphed.

The British duo finishing in 7:40.510 to clinch the bronze medal ahead of Romania, while New Zealand's Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler beat them to silver.

Elsewhere, Rio 2016 Olympian John Collins and teammate Graeme Thomas also added another bronze to GB's tally with a third-place finish in the men's double.

There was also a silver for the men's four of Oliver Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie, with only the Australian quartet crossing the line ahead of them.

Great Britain's four medals on the final day of racing at World Cup III followed Imogen Grant's victory in the lightweight women's single sculls on Saturday.

The 23-year-old led from start to finish in her semi-final to qualify as the fastest sculler, before storming through the field to clinch her first ever World Cup medal.

Grant had found herself in a three-way battle with Georgia Nesbitt of Australia and Marie-Louise Draeger of Germany but made her move with 500m to go to top the podium.

A delighted Grant said: "It was a long race! I knew that I was in form to win it; I was a bit worried in the middle part when the other rowers started pulling away.

"But thankfully, I had the chance to pull something out of the bag in the second half. This is my first-ever World Cup medal, so winning gold is really special."

Sportsbeat 2019