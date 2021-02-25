It takes something special to render an Olympic champion speechless but that's exactly what mouth artist Henry Fraser's unique Games creation did to Moe Sbihi.

Former rugby player Fraser - paralysed from shoulders down in an accident aged 17 - was commissioned by Purplebricks, the official estate agent of Team GB, to produce inspiring artwork ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Fraser's stunning piece, fusing the Olympic Flame and the Japanese flag on a torch adorned with the Union Jack, was presented to star rower Sbihi and will adorn sales boards this summer.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist was in awe of the end product when he met the artist on Zoom and feels it will give athletes and fans a timely boost ahead of the Games.

"It was an absolute honour to be presented with Henry's painting," said Sbihi.

"The adversity I go through doesn't draw any comparison to what Henry has gone through, and hearing him speak about how art has helped him was really special.

"It's an amazing painting - so cool. I don't know how he managed to sum up the Games, but it's quintessentially the Olympics.

"The Olympic Flame never dies and that's at the front and centre. There's a gold background for the medals we'll hopefully be winning - no pressure there!

"The painting is a reminder of what I'm building towards and what I'm aspiring to achieve.

"There's a Purplebricks sales board on every street I walk down and I'm sure seeing the painting on them will have a massive effect on people."

The Home Support campaign encourages people to keep the home fires of support burning with the same intensity we have seen since London 2012.

Alongside Fraser, Olympic silver medal-winning boxer Joe Joyce and former professional triathlete Vanessa Raw also produced unique artworks on an Olympic theme.

The three finished pieces will adorn Purplebricks For Sale and For Let boards up and down the country from 22nd March, with 2,020 limited edition prints also available.

Fraser said: "I was chuffed to be approached. I'm from a very sporting family and the Olympics is a huge part of our lives.

"To be part of supporting Team GB a small way was great. Art has taken me a crazy journey and lots of mad and amazing things have happened - this being one of them!

"I'm chuffed that Moe liked the painting and the fact he managed to get the meaning from it the second he saw it, as well, means a lot."

Sbihi knows all about the power of home support, having won bronze at London 2012 in front of a feverish home crowd and gold in Rio with millions of Brits backing him from afar.

"It's possible we won't have the spectator numbers we're used to in Tokyo, but we know as a nation we're still going to be one of the best supported teams there," he said.

"In London, the crowd was like having an extra person in the boat. Rio was different - it wasn't a home Games, but the thing that struck me was the love we got from back home.

"What Purplebricks is doing is about the support behind the support and as athletes, it has such a huge impact."

