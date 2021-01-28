Double Olympic champion Helen Glover has come out of retirement ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Games this summer.

Glover, 34, is bidding to become the first British rower to qualify for an Olympics after having children.

She has had three children during a four-year break from professional sport, including twins in January last year, and only returned to the boat seven months ago to get her fitness back.

Rowing Olympic champion Sbihi: comeback queen Glover's presence a massive Tokyo boost 26/02/2021 AT 00:28

However, she is now back training with the British rowing team at their Caversham base and is bidding to reach a third Olympics in Japan.

"It started as a desire to get my fitness back after having the twins, training during their nap time," said Glover.

"When lockdown came it meant more hours on the rowing machine than I had anticipated. As my scores and times started getting better, I began to wonder if I could be the first woman in British Rowing history to make an Olympic team after having children.

"I’m finding the journey exciting and extremely challenging. Trying to be an elite sportswoman and also the best mother I can be to young babies is certainly teaching me a lot."

Helen Glover with her children (Credit: British Rowing) Image credit: Eurosport

Glover won gold alongside Heather Stanning in the women’s coxless pair at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Stanning retired in 2016.

"It’s fantastic to have Helen back training with the squad," said British Rowing’s head of performance Brendan Purcell.

"She’s an incredible athlete and brings a huge amount to the team.

"At this stage, all options are open and there’s a lot left to be decided but Helen has already displayed her qualities as an elite level athlete by placing herself in contention for Tokyo."

#Returnto2012 - Helen Glover: I think we got a helicopter to Buckingham Palace or something

Rowing Speechless Sbihi 'honoured' after receiving Fraser's unique Olympic creation 25/02/2021 AT 23:58