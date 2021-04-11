Helen Glover’s a step closer to becoming the first British female rower to go to an Olympics after having children by winning gold at the European Championships.

In her comeback event, the double Olympic champion partnered Polly Swann to claim victory in the women’s pair in Varese, Italy.

Glover won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 with Heather Stanning, who has since retired, and decided during lockdown to make a full-time return to the sport.

The British team beat Romania and Spain to earn victory, with Glover continuing her unbeaten run in the event since 2012.

Rio silver-medallist Swann’s achievement is also impressive, given that she is a qualified junior doctor who has been working for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Sport this week, Glover said she had not really considered a return until she started to see some “really good scores” on the rowing machine and wondered if she could get into the Olympic team.

“I need to take time to look at how far I've come and who I've brought along with me, not only my three children, husband and our families but the people who have been watching and cheering me on,” said Glover.

My biggest cheerleaders on social media have been women with children - it makes me emotional to even think that - and that when I am at the start line I am representing them and they don't care if I win, they care that I'm there, that I've done it and that I've made that step. It's really important to remember that.

“I don't see there is any reason I couldn't be any better than I ever was and I love seeing people - like Jo Pavey in athletics and Sarah Storey in cycling - who have been the proof of that.”

