GB Rowing finished top of the medal table at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne after the men's eight completed a hat-trick of gold medals on the final day of action.

Joshua Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Morgan Bolding, Moe Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Thomas George, James Rudkin and Thomas Ford left it all out on the water as they pipped rivals Germany.

Led by cox Henry Fieldman, GB prevailed on the final stroke to finish top of the podium in 05:24.26 as Germany crossed in 05:24.29 and the Netherlands took third (05:31.12).

Tokyo 2020 “It’s outrageous to say athletes have had it hard” during pandemic - British rower Rossiter 20/05/2021 AT 14:28

The triumph in the men's eight rounded off a successful day for GB, who also secured gold with a dominant performance from the men's four in Switzerland.

Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs, Sholto Carnegie and Ollie Cook laid down a huge marker in what is likely to be their final race before Tokyo 2020, claiming first place in sensational style.

The quartet backed up their comprehensive performance in the heats by opening up a clear lead in the final before hammering home their advantage to win in 05:53.73.

South Africa were their nearest rivals, taking silver in 05:57.21, while Romania completed the podium in 05:58.1, but neither was troublesome enough for the reigning European champions.

It was also a golden day for the GB women, with Emily Craig and Imogen Grant crossing the finish line first in the lightweight women's double in 07:00.33.

The pairing pulled away from the rest of the field with a storming third 500m to secure victory, with Romania finishing second (07:02.09) and France taking third (07:03.29).

There was also a silver medal for the women's four of Rowan McKellar, Harriet Taylor, Caragh McMurtry and Rebecca Shorten crossing the finish line in 06:34.57.

Only the Netherlands separated the GB quartet from the top of the podium, with the Dutch team finishing in 06:30.24 to claim the gold medal in a hard-fought final.

Meanwhile, the men's quadruple sculls also finished in the medals as Jack Beaumont, Thomas Elliot Barras, Angus Groom and Harry Leask secured a bronze.

Elsewhere, the men's pair of Matthew Tarrant and Oli Wilkes finished fourth in their final while John Collins and Graeme Thomas missed out on the podium by just 0.3 seconds.

Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley had to settle for fifth place in the final of the women's single sculls, with Russian Hanna Prakhatsen taking the gold medal.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB's double Olympic champion Glover wins gold on rowing comeback 11/04/2021 AT 11:54