Emily Craig and Imogen Grant suffered heartbreak in a dramatic final of the women's lightweight sculls, missing out on a bronze medal by the smallest of margins imaginable.

The Dutch led the entire way of a razor-thin race but disaster in almost the final length allowed Italy to snatch gold.

GB were in medal contention for most of the thrilling race that went right down the wire as Craig and Grant missed out on bronze by 0.01 of a second.

“That looks like Great Britain to me,” Gillian Lindsay said on Eurosport commentary as replays showed the picture finish.

The entire pack were neck in neck over the opening lengths, living up to the expectation that this race was almost too close to call.

GB were rowing beautifully and were in front after the first 500m but were under pressure from both sides with France, the Netherlands and Italy keeping pace.

The Netherlands pulled ahead after 1000m and GB had dropped back to fourth, but just 0.58seconds behind the leaders.

At the halfway point there was still only 1.49 seconds separating first and sixth. The British pair were still in fourth with the Dutch rowing hard trying to extend their narrow lead.

GB were in a fight with the Netherlands and Italy at the 1500m and Craig and Grant looked to kick into a higher gear in the race for silver.

France accelerated with GB and edged into second. Now the Italians were staging an assault on the bronze position and with just lengths it was anyone’s guess where GB could finish.

After such a close-run race there was drama in the final inches as the Dutch appeared to catch a crab and then another to fall out of the lead.

France, Italy, GB and the Netherlands crossed the line unsure who had finished first and on the podium before it was confirmed the Italians had just snatched gold with a time of 6:47.54.

A scream from the Italian boat rang out as they were confirmed as gold medal winners with the French and the Dutch coming in second and third.

The Netherlands clocked a 6:48.03 time with GB crossing the finish line almost at the same time aty 6:48.04.

