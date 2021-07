Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Everything fell apart! I don’t know what to say’ – Disaster strikes Team GB in rowing

Team GB men's coxless fours missed out on a gold medal for the first time in six Olympic Games as a dramatic race saw Australia take gold after a calamitous finish for Great Britain.

00:00:56, 3 minutes ago