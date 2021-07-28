John Collins admitted he was “gutted” to miss out on a medal in the men’s double sculls after he and Graeme Thomas finished fourth.

The GB duo had suffered heartbreak at Rio 2016 by failing to medal, but there was no redemption for them at Tokyo 2020.

Thomas and Collins pushed hard to try and catch the Chinese pair who were occupying the bronze medal position, but the Brits couldn’t close the gap.

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, Collins was asked if it was a consolation to at least push China to the wire.

“Yeah to an extent,” he replied.

Pretty gutted with the result. In Rio we weren’t really a feature of that race.

“We were hanging out the back of it and then managed to reel the French in there at the last possible moment.

“Not that it’s much consolation but at least we featured in this race and put up a fight.

“It’s a very different race even though the results aren’t much different. Some consolation, but pretty gutted that’s for sure.”

While Team GB crossed the line in fourth, French double Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias just pipped the Netherlands to gold by 0.2 seconds.

Thomas admitted it was “tough” to come so close to a medal, but insisted he and Collins couldn’t have given anything more to finish on the podium.

“We’ve given it everything today,” he said.

Physically there’s nothing left out there for sure. Really disappointed obviously. Fourth is the worst result we’ve had in this double.

“We’ve had silvers, bronzes but to come fourth again is so tough.”

---

