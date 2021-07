Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - Great Britain dig deep to seal men's eight bronze as New Zealand take gold

Team GB were dramatically edged out by the German octet in a tight final of the men's eight that was won by New Zealand. Great Britain's opening ceremony flag-bearer Moe Sbihi won his third Olympic medal, adding to a gold won in the coxless four five years ago and a bronze in this event at London 2012.

00:00:32, 16 minutes ago