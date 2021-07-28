Another huge race awaits Helen Glover as she looks to add another Olympic gold medal to her decorated career.

Glover and rowing partner Polly Swann confirmed their place in tomorrow’s women’s pair final after finishing second to Greece in a brilliantly entertaining battle.

GB were leading early on and on course for a world-best time, before that title was snatched by an eyebrow-raising Greek performance, which resulted in Australia will missing out on final qualification.

Glover, two-time Olympic gold medallist, quit the sport shortly after Rio 2016 where she defended her London 2012 title after going the full four years in between undefeated, where she was named number one in the world.

She announced her return earlier in 2021, shortly before Tokyo 2020, and remarkably can still, once again, defend her title for second successive Games.

Glover and Swann will gear up for the final on Thursday and will face tough competition in Canada, Greece, New Zealand, Spain and the Russian Olympic Committee. You can catch the race from 12:25am UK time.

- - -

