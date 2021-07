Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - Irish rower Paul O'Donovan expects Skibbereen to be 'a bit of a mess' after his gold medal

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy cannot wait to get back to Skibbereen after winning gold for Ireland. The Irish duo are eager to get back to Ireland to celebrate. "Delighted back there, they've flooded the streets, barrels bursting everywhere – they were so keen to devour it all," O'Donovan said of his hometown.

00:01:36, 42 minutes ago