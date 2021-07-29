Polly Swann paid special tribute to Helen Glover after the British duo finished fourth in the women’s pair.

It was an epic comeback for Glover to make it to Tokyo 2020 and Swann was full of praise for the Olympic legend after the race.

Tokyo 2020 ‘It’s surreal but we can hold our heads high’ – Glover after going agonisingly close in pairs final 40 MINUTES AGO

“We’ve always had a very, very high standard for ourselves,” Swann told Eurosport afterwards.

I’m sure in years to come we can look back and be really proud. It might be sad faces right now but the journey we’ve been on together has been very special.

“I have to say for Helen it’s been truly inspiring watching her come back from four years out of the boat.

“I think the fact that our two stories show you can go away from the sport and come back with determination and passion and be top of the field.

“We put it all out there today, okay we fell short of the podium, but I still think we can be proud.”

New Zealand duo Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler pulled off a tactical masterclass to win gold with Canada’s Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer beating Glover and Swann to the bronze.

History made in the pool, cycling redemption, tennis troubles - Tokyo Today Day 5

Though both women appeared disappointed with coming so close to a medal, Glover insisted it was a race they could be proud of.

“It’s a strange feeling we’ve had it done,” Glover said, standing beside Swann.

In some ways we want to go back and row it again but in other ways I know we did all we could.

"Yeah, I think it’s surreal it’s done but I think we can hold our heads high with the work we did.”

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 GB pair Craig and Grant miss out on bronze medal by 0.01 seconds AN HOUR AGO