Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Power fading for the British here’ – Helen Glover and Polly Swann fall short in medal pursuit

Helen Glover and Polly Swan just fell short of a podium finish in the women's pairs after finishing fourth. The GB duo were medal hopefuls with Glover aiming to collect her third gold. But it wasn't meant to be for Glover and Swann with New Zealand claiming gold. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:51, 2 hours ago