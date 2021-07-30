Great Britain's Victoria Thornley missed out on a first single sculls medal for Team GB, finishing fourth at Tokyo 2020.

Thornley was edged out by Magdalena Lobnig of Austria in a tight battle for bronze.

There was a popular gold medal for Emma Twigg, with the rower from New Zealand finally taking an Olympics medal at her fourth Games.

Tokyo 2020 Rowing W/M Single Sculls Finals C,B,A,& W&M Eights Final A AN HOUR AGO

Twigg had finished fourth in the event at London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, and had twice retired before deciding to compete in Tokyo.

She won by almost four seconds in a time of 7:13.97.

Hanna Prakatsen (ROC) came home second in 7:17.39, with Lobnig (7:19.72) finishing third by less than eight tenths of a second ahead of Thornley (7:20.39).

Thornley had won silver alongside Katherine Grainger in Rio in 2016 in the double sculls, but was seeking a first solo Olympic medal.

She won silver in the single sculls at the European Championships in Varese earlier this year.

The 33-year-old Welsh rower had begun well, building steadily through the first 500 metres of the race.

Starting in Lane 5, she appeared to have timed her final push well, drawing level with the Austrian Lobnig outside of her.

‘What a disaster! They have fallen in!’ - Norway duo capsize during double sculls

However Lobnig pushed ahead in the final few metres to win narrowly and condemn Thornley to a fourth-placed finish.

It is Team GB's highest ever finish in a single sculls at an Olympic Games.

In the men's single sculls, there was a first ever gold medal in Olympic rowing.

Stefanos Ntouskos won an incredibly tight Final A, with four rowers within two and a half seconds of one another.

Ntouskos (6:40.45) finished first ahead of Norway's Kjetil Borch (6:41.66), with Damir Martin of Croatia third in a time of 6:42.58, leaving the Dane Sverri Nielsen medalless.

It is Greece's first medal of any colour at Tokyo 2020.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'We're totally insane' - O'Donovan explains rowing pedigree after gold medal triumph 18 HOURS AGO