Great Britain claimed silver in the men’s quadruple sculls in a stunning race that was won by the Netherlands.

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont put in a superb performance from the word go, leading for much of the race.

Great Britain were ahead in the early exchanges when disaster struck for the Dutch as they caught a crab and dramatically dropped off the pace set by GB.

Tokyo 2020 ‘Never seen that in an Olympic final before’ - Major steering blunder costs Team GB medal AN HOUR AGO

The Dutch were now playing catch-up and then suddenly it was the Italians’ turn to lose momentum rapidly. It was unclear what caused the Italian four to lose speed, but the conditions appeared to be playing their part in an unpredictable race.

The British surged forward again having fallen behind the Italians and it was now a straight fight for gold between GB and the Netherlands.

The Dutch were undergoing a remarkable recovery after the early set-back and raced in front after being able to match GB’s 41 stroke rate.

The Aussies were inches away from stealing the silver medal as GB were then nervously looking over at the Australians who launched a late assault on the silver medal position.

Even more medals on Terrific Tuesday - Team GB wrap for Day 4

It was neck and neck, but GB managed to stay ahead and won silver by the smallest of margins. Team GB crossed the line at 5:33.75 with the Australians just behind with 5:33.97

There was jubilant scenes in the British boat, with Tom Barras so exhausted he slumped down in his seat while his team-mates slapped the water in celebration.

The Netherlands were safely in first with a 5:32.03 time.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Rowing - Watch live 3 HOURS AGO