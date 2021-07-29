Victoria Thornley is into the final of the women’s single sculls after a composed performance in the semi-final.

The Brit was in a real battle with American Kara Kohler, who launched a late assault to snatch a qualification spot ahead of Thornley.

Kohler’s acceleration was matched by Thornley who moved past Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig in her haste to cross the line.

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg comfortably won the semi-final with Thornley in second, with Kohler just missing out on a spot in the final.

“I think I’m right in saying Britain has never had a female sculler in the A final,” a delighted Gillian Lindsay said on Eurosport commentary.

A few days off to refresh the legs, the mind and the goal and she’s well in the pack. I feel with Vicky we’re just waiting on that performance that she knows is within herself.

“There’s been many opportunities where for various really good reasons it hasn’t happened.

“Vicky has managed a fractured elbow having fallen off her bike during lockdown.

“She’s been through over-training syndrome coming into lockdown and she was really quite open about her whole wellbeing and approach to her training and trying to get over almost chronic exhaustion.

“That meant going back to Yoga, it meant taking some time out and it meant re-evaluating everything and the single sculls is such a beautiful event to be in when it’s rode well.

“There’s no hiding. There’s nobody else around to carry you on those days when you’re feeling a little under par.”

Elsewhere at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday there was heartbreak for other female rowers as Helen Glover and Polly Swann finished fourth in the women’s pair and Emily Craig and Imogen Grant did the same in final of the lightweight sculls.

