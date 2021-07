Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - Victoria Thornley becomes first Brit to qualify for the Olympic final of women's single sculls

Victoria Thornley qualified for the final of the women's single sculls and is the first British woman to do so at the Olympics. It was a history-making and composed row from Thornley, who finished in second behind hot favourite Emma Twigg.

00:00:27, an hour ago