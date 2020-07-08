Wilson navigating choppy lockdown waters with close friend Hill

Rowing cronies Melissa Wilson and Holly Hill have barely left each other's side for the last seven years so spending lockdown apart was never an option.

The pair met at Cambridge University Boat Club in 2014, won the Boat Race together in 2017 and both made their senior World Championship bows in 2018.

They ended 2019 at the World Championships in different boats - Wilson in the quad sculls, Hill in the four - but remained inseparable in every other way.

Rowing We can cope without fans at the Olympics: George 21/06/2020 AT 08:25

Wilson's parents live in Guernsey and Edinburgh so she has been staying at Hill's family home in Gloucestershire for three months, training together under the trellis in the garden.

When trying to recall their last argument, Wilson draws a blank. Surely there's something they disagree on?

"The main difference is that Holly was the captain of nearly every single sports team at her school, whereas I would write my own sick notes to get off P.E!" said the 27-year-old.

"She has wanted to go to the Olympics since she was ten and that's been her dream, whereas that still has an air of novelty to me, I came to that a bit later.

"I am the morning person, I'm in charge of getting the coffee and putting the bagels on and getting the first session started. She takes ages to get up and get ready.

"It does work because when we start the session, I get all serious and she'll crack a joke and lift the mood to give you that bit more energy.

"We I fell into being close friends at Cambridge almost immediately.

"We have a similar sense of humour and a similar ethos around why we row and how we approach training. We're spending almost every second of every day with each other."

Wilson was part of a clutch British performance at the Worlds in 2019, securing a quota spot for a quad that failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

Wilson, Jess Leyden and sisters Charlotte and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne won a repechage shootout with USA by a slither to make the A final and secure one of eight quota spots.

That day on the lake in Linz was a distant memory but during lockdown Wilson and team-mates have tried to bottle that performance to replicate when it's next needed.

"That is one of my most powerful memories of racing," said Wilson, whose crew crossed the line 0.18 seconds ahead of the Americans.

"We've used this time to reflect on that performance in the hope we can recreate it down the line. It felt like one of those moments when everything in the formula came together.

"Throughout the week, it felt like I was building up to a boxing match. You'd see the Americans in the hotel, and it's the closest I've ever felt to wanting to punch someone.

"I was that fired up and it was about controlling that. All of us cared about it a huge amount in the week leading up, knowing we just had to go through that repechage."

Wilson is one of countless British rowers hoping to make their first Olympics and continue their country's sparkling record in the sport.

And even when she visualises the prospect, there's an elegant inevitability in Holly being by her side.

"I've generally tried to not romanticise the idea of going to the Olympics, it's been about being able to be the best version of myself," she said.

"But I get a big smile on my face when I think about walking in to an opening ceremony, probably with Holly next to me.

"I really care about the people I'm doing this with and I'm hugely motivated to become an Olympian with my best friend."

Sportsbeat 2020

Play Icon

Rowing #Returnto2012 – Watkins and Grainger hold off rivals to win double sculls gold 28/05/2020 AT 08:06

Play Icon