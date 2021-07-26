Great Britain's men's sevens team began their campaign at Tokyo 2020 with a hard-fought victory over Canada.

After a first half dominated by two well-structured defensives, two tries from Dan Norton helped propel Great Britain to victory.

There were also scores for Scottish pair Ross McCann and Robbie Fergusson in a solid start for Tony Roques' side.

The newly-formed GB Rugby Sevens have been assembled at Loughborough since the beginning of the year.

The World Sevens Series has not taken place since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) making those with sevens contracts redundant in 2020.

Funding from the National Lottery has allowed Team GB to send a men's and women's side to Tokyo, with both possible contenders for a medal.

Britain's men won an impressive silver behind Fiji at Rio 2016, and their new-look lineup showed impressive fitness to outlast Canada in their Pool B opener.

Norton, the leading try-scorer in sevens history, provided two scores in the 24-0 win.

Earlier at Tokyo Stadium, defending champions Fiji kickstarted action with a win over Japan.

CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 26: Dan Norton of Team Great Britain scores a try on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 26, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

The hosts produced an impressive performance to push the vaunted Fijians all the way.

Japan were at one point 19-7 ahead of the gold medallists from five years ago after Lote Tuqiri's try.

However a brace of tries for replacement flyer Waisea Nacuqu ensured that there was to be no upset.

The four sides in Pool B are next in action this afternoon, with Great Britain meeting Japan, followed by Fiji against Canada.

