New Zealand were convincing at the Tokyo Stadium as they advanced to the Rugby Sevens final to face the impressive Fiji as they search for their first Olympic gold medal.

With scores at 14-7 in favour of the All Blacks Sevens at the half-way stage, Team GB failed to claw their way back into the tie as their opponents increased their lead, with the game ending 29-7.

Dan Norton scored Great Britain’s only try with Dan Bibby converting, whilst Scott Curry and Regan Ware scored twice for New Zealand, with Dylan Collier adding a fourth.

Andrew Knewstubb only managed to convert two of New Zealand’s five tries, but it was more than enough to edge past Great Britain who will be disappointed not to proceed to the final.

Team GB begin preparations to face Argentina and battle it out for bronze later on this morning.

The bronze medal match will take place this morning [Wednesday] from 9:30am, whilst New Zealand take on Fiji for the gold medal afterwards at 10am.

