Rugby 7

Tokyo 2020 - Team GB take a knee ahead of Rugby 7s match against Canada

Team GB rugby players took a knee ahead of their match against Canada. Team GB would go on to win 24-0. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:22, 15 minutes ago