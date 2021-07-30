Team GB will contest a women's rugby sevens semi-final for the second Olympics in a row after a convincing 21-12 win over the USA in the last eight.

Jasmine Joyce set the tone with a try inside 40 seconds, before Abbie Brown doubled their lead two minutes later by spinning away from Ilona Maher to cross the line.

Joyce got her second shortly after half-time, and with all tries successfully converted, they were cruising 21-0 up.

Kristi Kirshe pulled a try back with just over two minutes to go, but that was not converted, and Naya Tapper's late score after the buzzer was merely a consolation.

GB, who pulled together a team in a little over half a year due to funding problems, will take on France for a shot at the gold medal match, after they beat China 24-10. Britain will be looking to go one better than Rio 2016, when the team lost out on bronze to Canada.

In the other half of the draw, New Zealand thumped the Russian Olympic Committee 36-0 to set-up a last four tie with Fiji - a repeat of the men's final line up - after the Pacific Islanders edged out Australia 14-12.

