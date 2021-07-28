Team GB's men missed out on an Olympic medal in the rugby sevens with a 17-12 defeat to Argentina in the bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020, as Fiji retained their title with a 27-12 victory over New Zealand.

After a turbulent year, in which their funding was cut by the Rugby Football Union last summer and reinstated around Christmas via a combination of providers, they were unable to follow up on their silver at Rio 2016.

Ben Harris had got Britain off to a storming start with a try inside the first minutes, but Argentina levelled and never went behind again, eventually securing a first Olympic rugby medal.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB miss out on Rugby Sevens gold medal opportunity after semi-final defeat 5 HOURS AGO

Both teams were weak in converting their tries, but once Lautaro Bazan Velez made it 5-5, they never looked back. Marcos Monteta, so influential in their stunning six-man win over South Africa, scored just before the break to make it 12-5 at half-time.

Oliver Lindsay-Hague levelled the match with four minutes to go for Team GB, but with two and a half minutes left, Igancio Mendy broke away to score what turned out to be the game-winning try.

But it ended a difficult cycle for the men's team, who were only able to get back up and running when the RFU, Scottish Rugby Union, Welsh Rugby Union and the National Lottery struck a partnership late last year. Their long-term future is unclear, and the women's team begin their campaign on Thursday.

Fiji denied the All Blacks Sevens a sought after gold with another devastating attacking demonstration, racing to a 19-5 lead before New Zealand pegged the reigning champions back by reducing the deficit to 19-12 by half-time.

The second-half was hard fought, but Fiji put the game to bed with two minutes to play when Asaeli Tuivuaka went over to secure gold.

- -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Five-man Argentina stun South Africa in Sevens thriller to join Team GB in semis 20 HOURS AGO