Fiji defended their Olympic rugby sevens crown on Wednesday and the subsequent celebrations were almost as inspiring as their performance over New Zealand in the final.

The island nation won their first ever Olympic gold in the rugby sevens at Rio 2016, sparking wild scenes back home, and five years on they reasserted their dominance in the sport to claim back-to-back wins.

With the scoreline 24-12, Fiji – who beat Argentina 26-14 in the semis – were already celebrating before a drop-kick attempt off the post after the clock had reached 0:00 made it 27-12.

Tokyo 2020 'Magnificent' Fiji belt out emotional song after winning rugby gold AN HOUR AGO

“There’s a golden glow hanging over a beautiful nation, back-to-back Olympic glory for Fiji,” came the commentary on Eurosport as the full-time whistle sparked jubilant scenes, with the players dropping to the ground in tears before saying prayers after winning gold.

'Impossible not to be moved' - Fiji rugby team in tears during emotional anthem

“Such proud people, such devout people. They know what it means to their nation, because it’s a tough time right now in Fiji. They’ve got so much to smile and be proud about now. What a great performance from this team.

“So much bigger than rugby. Such a special moment, just 800,000 people occupy the islands – they’ve got rugby in their blood, and once again they’ve got gold in their eyes. It’s such a wonderful sight, look at that emotion from the players.”

The group then huddled together to reflect on their victory, eventually breaking into song before saying more prayers while taking a knee.

Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina's players gathered for a group photo Image credit: Getty Images

The tears continued to flow atop the podium as the players sang the national anthem as the Fijian flag was raised with New Zealand’s and Argentina’s on either side.

The celebrations ended with a special moment as all three teams gathered by a podium for a group photo.

But the party has only just started back home as Fiji celebrate the second Olympic medal in the country’s history.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Impossible not to be moved' - Fiji rugby team in tears during emotional anthem AN HOUR AGO