Record-breaking Rhyse Martin is hoping to end a turbulent year on a high as he sets his sights on making the passionate Papua New Guinea fanbase proud at the Rugby League World Cup.

The prospect of leading his country out on the global stage is a poignant one for the 29-year-old, who lost his father - a proud Papua New Guinean through whom Martin qualifies to represent the Kumuls - in February.

Ad

The Leeds Rhinos second row represented his club side just days later and went on to etch his name into the history books during the 2022 season, nailing his 37th and 38th consecutive successful kicks at goal during the Grand Final at Old Trafford to set a new Super League and NRL record.

Rugby League Takairangi 'privileged' to return to biggest stage with the Cook Islands 25 MINUTES AGO

Having finished on the losing side against St Helens at Old Trafford, Martin now switches his attention to the international arena and the challenge that lies in wait courtesy of Tonga, Wales and the Cook Islands in Group D.

Papua New Guinea reached the quarter-finals in 2017, when they hosted the tournament alongside Australia and New Zealand, and absence from the jersey in recent years has made Martin's heart grow fonder.

"It has been a long time, 2019 was the last time I got to wear the jersey," he said.

"It's what I look forward to at the end of a long season, representing the Kumuls.

"Papua New Guinea is probably the most passionate rugby league country in the world, easily. If you've ever been there, you'll understand - it's mental.

"Our fans are the best in the world and it honestly stops the whole nation when we get to play.

"We've had a few conversations about how boys felt like they were floating on a cloud when they were picked to represent the Kumuls.

"You get this big boost of energy and adrenaline and you just want to do your best. I can't wait, it will be a great six weeks."

Papua New Guinea open up by taking on much-fancied Tonga in St Helens on October 18 and round off their group stage campaign against Wales, who they beat 50-6 five years ago.

Martin expects a tougher opponent this time around while he has backed Edwin Ipape, so impressive in inspiring Leigh Centurions' promotion to the Super League, to make an impression.

"He has been killing it over here and won player of the season in that competition [Championship]," he said.

"He looks in fine form, he's solid and I think he'll be unbelievable for us.

"We played Wales in 2017 in our home and now it's their turn, playing them over here. We need to turn up for that game and it will be a must-win for us."

The Rugby League World Cup promises to be the biggest, best and most inclusive event in the sport's 127-year history with men's, women's and wheelchair teams competing in 61 games across 21 venues throughout England. Tickets are available via rlwc2021.com/tickets

Sportsbeat 2022

Rugby League Rugby League World Cup funding boost Sheffield Eagles' wheelchair rugby ambitions 25 MINUTES AGO