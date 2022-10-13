Nathan Graham has come full circle at the Rugby League World Cup and can't wait to unleash a new-look Scotland on the rest of the world.

Graham played in Scotland's first World Cup campaign and returns as head coach this time around, though he's hoping to create better memories than those from 22 years ago.

Scotland lost all three matches in 2000, including two on home soil, as they finished bottom of Group 4 and they have hardly lit up since, with their best World Cup result coming eight years ago.

That year they reached the quarter-finals â€“ only to lose 40-4 to New Zealand.

But Graham is an optimist and, though the Covid pandemic forced to the tournament to be postponed by a year and put his preparations on ice, he's confident he has a squad capable of mixing it with the best.

In an open Group B, they are drawn alongside Australia, Fiji and Italy and while Australia will be expected to waltz through to the knock-out stages, the second spot remains up for grabs.

"I played in the 2000 World Cup for Scotland," he said. "It was a massive experience as a player so to be coaching 22 years later is something I have embraced for a long time and now it is finally upon us.

"We have got Italy first up on Sunday, which is something we are all focussed on.

"We are trying not to think about Australia or Fiji until we get the first game out of the way. Italy are an unknown, as we are to them. There are a smattering of players we do know about from Championship clubs in England.

"They will be in the same boat as we are, really. But as far as I know, they have not had a warm-up game so we have been unable to get footage of them playing. We are focussed on our stuff, so hopefully we will get that right."

While his squad is still knitting together, Graham is adamant he has some players who could become household names.

Prop Logan Bayliss-Brow represents NRL heavyweights the Brisbane Broncos, while half-back Bailey Hayward is making waves at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"As a half-back, he is what we have traditionally missed in that position. It is hard to come across guys in those positions so to have him is really good," Russell said.

The head coach also believes Group B's unpredictability neatly summarises the tournament as a whole â€“ and thinks the traditional heavyweights of Australia, England and New Zealand need to watch out.

"I think it will be different this year because traditionally players with different options have opted to play for Australia or New Zealand but, this year, a lot of players are representing their heritage," he said.

"Tonga and Samoa have massively strengthened and Fiji are in our group, so it will be interesting to see who reaches the semi-finals."

The Rugby League World Cup promises to be the biggest, best and most inclusive event in the sport's 127-year history with men's, women's and wheelchair teams competing in 61 games across 21 venues throughout England. Tickets are available via [rlwc2021.com/tickets]rlwc2021.com/tickets

