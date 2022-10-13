Michael Cheika, the definition of a sporting paradox, has never been one for conventions.

He's the rugged battle-scarred forward, who made his money as a fashion importer, a scowling no-nonsense player recalled by team-mates as a master sledger, who can flawlessly flip between five languages.

Ad

When the world was locked down in a pandemic, looking for passion projects to fill their hours, Chieka took things to extremes, the only person unsurprised, his ever-supportive wife Stephanie.

Rugby League Welsh captain Kear inspired by school pals Bale and Warburton 3 HOURS AGO

Which is why he finds himself at the Rugby League World Cup coaching Lebanon, while also simultaneously guiding Argentina's rugby union team through an autumn campaign and performing his role as a director of rugby with Japanese side Green Rockets.

Who needs one job when you can have three? No rest for the weary and all that.

Cheika insists he's loving it, his demeanour so different from the shell-shocked coach who faced the media after the Wallabies lost to England at the Rugby Union World Cup, a defeat that preceded his resignation from what he'd called the 'dream job'.

"Sleep? I've had a bit," he jokes, as he reflects on a potential schedule that would break most. Lebanon open their campaign against New Zealand in Warrington before further games with Ireland and Jamaica in Hull and Leigh.

If they reach the quarter-finals there is the chance Cheika could be coaching Lebanon one day and Argentina against England at Twickenham 16 hours later.

"I've been moving around a fair bit, finished in South Africa and went over to Australia for the last week of camp. I came up a couple of days before the other boys to see my family living in France, as I haven't seen much of them over the last six months.

"My family know me pretty well, they know I just throw myself into everything and they are just as pumped about this as me. They know how important this is to our family heritage. It's been challenging for my wife and kids being away a lot but Stephanie is an absolute champion.

"When my Dad left Lebanon it was because he wanted a better life for his family. He was the one that taught me that life is about taking a chance, about pushing yourself and taking risks. To be able to coach a team at a World Cup of the country where my Mum and Dad were born, that's something pretty special, those chances don't come around very often. I suppose it's a passion project but it's about more than that too."

Lebanon captain Mitchell Moses, still smarting over his NRL Grand Final loss with Parramatta Eels, claims this World Cup was just what he needed after that disappointment. And he's seen first-hand how his coach has become a master of spinning plates.

"He's been all over the shop," he said. "He's been all in, it's amazing to see him balance that workload. I've been in contact with him all year, a lot of WhatsApps and letting us know what he needs from us.

"The way he speaks to the boys is unbelievable and you can see how passionate he is about his Lebanese heritage. It resonates with everyone else."

Cheika though gives a trademark glare to suggestions of making up the numbers here. He likes to win, witness his response to Argentina's first ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand a few months ago, and is famously more than just a sore loser. Lebanon's World Cup ambitions may not be as lofty as the Pumas but half-measures is not an index he recognises.

"I'm not big on the whole pressure thing," he adds.

"You need a certain amount as that helps you perform but you want it just at the right level. I don't think not having pressure is a really good thing, our expectations are very important. Their families back in Lebanon and Australia will be watching, probably most importantly in the New Zealand game against a team ranked world number one.

"I know nobody expects us to win and that's a game where you need to show up."

The Rugby League World Cup promises to be the biggest, best and most inclusive event in the sport's 127-year history with men's, women's and wheelchair teams competing in 61 games across 21 venues throughout England. Tickets are available via rlwc2021.com/tickets

Rugby League Brown:Representing family heritage will mean more 4 HOURS AGO