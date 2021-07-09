Leeds Rhinos - Catalans Dragons

Follow the Super League live Rugby League match between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 9 July 2021.





Catch the latest Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons news and find up to date Rugby League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby League fans can find the latest Rugby League news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby League to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

