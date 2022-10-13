Brad Takairangi will continue a family tradition as he plays in his second Rugby League World Cup for the Cook Islands.

The Australian-born second-row first represented his father's homeland in 2013, when the Kukis finished second in their group, defeating Wales for their first win at a World Cup.

With the men's team not qualifying in 2017, the 33-year-old represented New Zealand while his sister Kiana carried the Cook Island baton, as the women's team triumphed over England in the group stages.

Now back in a Kukis jersey, the former Hull KR man is hoping to inspire the next generation of Cook Islanders, including his children who will be cheering from the stands.

"It's always a huge honour and privilege to play for Cook Islands, we're only a small nation with about 20,000 population at the moment," Takairangi said.

"But there is plenty of pride, plenty of passion that comes with playing for us, and we can't wait for it.

"My dad's a Cook Islander, so it's just about making him proud and my family proud. To have my kids watching me play, that's probably the biggest honour to have them in the stands while I'm playing. It's awesome."

The Cook Islands will begin their Group D campaign against the familiar face of Wales on 19 October in Leigh before facing Pacific heavyweights Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

Wales finished bottom of their pool last time out, suffering defeat to eventual Group C winners Papua New Guinea, while Tonga made it through to the semi-final in Auckland before tasting defeat against England.

For Takairangi, this World Cup marks a welcome return to the biggest stage but he knows that their goal of a last-eight berth will be tough going.

He added: "It's massive for us, obviously. We missed out in the last World Cup, so for us, it's about playing well, striving to make the quarter-finals.

"And hopefully the young kids watching from the islands, or whether they're in New Zealand or Australia, can be proud of us and they will want to copy us in the future.

"I think we're probably the unknown but we've probably got one of the hardest pools. We've got Tonga, PNG and Wales, three really good teams.

"We will take it day by day, we've got Wales first, so all our effort will be going into making sure we can get a win there. But at the moment, we're not looking past them."

