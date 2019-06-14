All Blacks great Lochore diagnosed with cancer

The 78-year-old Lochore, a rugged loose forward in the great All Blacks teams of the 1960s, was diagnosed earlier this week, Tew said.

"Medical professionals have confirmed that Sir Brian has bowel cancer," Tew said in a statement on NZR's website. "He is in relatively good health at the moment, and he will undergo treatment soon.

"The thoughts of all New Zealand rugby fans are with Sir Brian and (wife) Pam as they face this health challenge."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)