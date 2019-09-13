All Blacks loose forward Jacobson ruled out of World Cup

The 22-year-old had played just 20 minutes off the bench against Argentina before he was named in the squad for the tournament.

He came off the bench against Tonga on Sept. 7 and did not suffer any issues until the All Blacks arrived in Japan and developed symptoms after their first training session.

"After discussing this latest episode with Luke, as well as our medical team, the decision has been made to, sadly, withdraw him from the tournament," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said in a statement.

