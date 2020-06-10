Rugby

All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday.

The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his left and right hips to treat "chronic hip dysfunction", the Chiefs said.

Chiefs winger Sam McNicol has also been ruled out of New Zealand's entire domestic "Super Rugby Aotearoa" competition, which starts Saturday.

Rugby

English clubs agree to lower salary cap - reports

20 HOURS AGO

Warren Gatland's Chiefs are playing the Otago Highlanders in the opener on Saturday in Dunedin.

The Chiefs will be without their captain, All Blacks flanker Sam Cane, for the Highlanders game while test prop Angus Ta'avao is sidelined until mid-July as he recovers from surgery on a quadriceps injury. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

Liberated New Zealand fans set to flock to Super games

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Lions tour dates for S.Africa could depend on global calendar

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

English clubs agree to lower salary cap - reports

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Liberated New Zealand fans set to flock to Super games

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Lions tour dates for S.Africa could depend on global calendar

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 14:04

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleEnglish clubs agree to lower salary cap - reports