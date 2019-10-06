All Blacks run rampant to thrash Namibia in Tokyo

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Defending champions New Zealand

racked up the biggest points tally of the Rugby World Cup so far

by running in 11 tries to hammer a spirited Namibia side 71-9

and charge back to the top of Pool B on Sunday.

The bonus point was secured before half time and although

there might be concern at yellow cards shown to Nepo Laulala and

Ofa Tuungafasi for high tackles, the All Blacks look in ominous

form heading into their last pool match against Italy.

Outstanding centre Anton Lienert-Brown, flying winger Sevu

Reece and fullback Ben Smith all scored two tries and Jordie

Barrett, making a first test start at flyhalf, also crossed and

kicked eight conversions.

Namibia, who have never won a World Cup match in 22

attempts, opened the scoring and drew within one point at 10-9

after half an hour but bridging the huge gulf in class was

beyond them and their physical challenge waned as they tired.



(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)



