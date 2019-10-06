All Blacks run rampant to thrash Namibia in Tokyo
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Defending champions New Zealand
racked up the biggest points tally of the Rugby World Cup so far
by running in 11 tries to hammer a spirited Namibia side 71-9
and charge back to the top of Pool B on Sunday.
The bonus point was secured before half time and although
there might be concern at yellow cards shown to Nepo Laulala and
Ofa Tuungafasi for high tackles, the All Blacks look in ominous
form heading into their last pool match against Italy.
Outstanding centre Anton Lienert-Brown, flying winger Sevu
Reece and fullback Ben Smith all scored two tries and Jordie
Barrett, making a first test start at flyhalf, also crossed and
kicked eight conversions.
Namibia, who have never won a World Cup match in 22
attempts, opened the scoring and drew within one point at 10-9
after half an hour but bridging the huge gulf in class was
beyond them and their physical challenge waned as they tired.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
