Amor buzzing to blood new England Sevens talent in London

The World Rugby Sevens Series rolls into London this weekend as Twickenham hosts the penultimate event of the 2019 series.

Phil Burgess will captain the side in his 50th tournament while five players are making the debut for their country at the London leg – including Jamie Barden, Tom Emery, Ben Harris, Charlton Kerr and 13th man Femi Sofolarin.

Amor is excited to give those emerging talents game time, with his side drawn to play New Zealand, Scotland and Ireland in Pool C.

He said: "The opportunity comes around once a year to play at Twickenham and everyone is buzzing about that, particularly when we have got five players in the squad who are playing there for the very first time.

"To make their London debuts in an England shirt will be pretty special.

"Unfortunately, our story this year has been of injuries, with seven highly-experienced players out, but what that does is provide a huge opportunity for the young ones, which is really important for us as we grow this programme going forward, and they will be guided by some very experienced players."

England currently sit fifth on the circuit leaderboard but head into their home leg with momentum, having finished third in the last event after beating USA 28-7 in the Bronze Final in Singapore.

It will be a special weekend for veteran James Rodwell, who plays his final London Sevens tournament before retiring at the end of the season.

He broke the World Series appearance record by playing his 90th tournament in Hamilton this season.

"The word 'legend' is thrown about too much these days but for somebody who is the world's most-capped sevens player [Rodwell] and to have played the most consecutive tournaments in the world – that word is more than apt," Amor added.

"He has been absolutely instrumental in everything that the sevens programme has done over the past 10 or 11 years.

"For him to start to bow out at Twickenham, in particular in this current role, with so many young players coming through – his ability to guide them as a coach off the pitch but also in this situation where we have injuries to guide them on the pitch is an amazing opportunity for these young guys to learn from one of the best there has ever been."

Sportsbeat 2019