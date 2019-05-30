Amor to blood youngsters at Paris Sevens

Api Bavadra (Bishop Burton College), Chris Cook (Bath Rugby), Calum Waters (Harlequins), Max Coyle, George de Cothi (Loughborough University), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish) and 13th man Will Hendy (Bath Rugby) have all been included, with James Rodwell set to play the 93rd and final tournament of his career before he joins the England Sevens' coaching team at the end of the season.

Academy players Jamie Barden, Femi Sofolarin and Ben Harris, who impressed at Twickenham in the London Sevens last weekend, have also been named in the squad for Paris while 19-year-old Barden will captain England for the first time.

Simon Amor said: "Unfortunately, we picked up a few more bumps in London, so with the Olympic qualifiers around the corner, our focus has really turned to getting everyone right for that.

"This gives us the chance to play some really young and talented guys and what an opportunity to make their debuts against Fiji in the first pool game.

"They will be properly thrown in the deep end and I am excited to see how they embrace the opportunity. We are obviously grateful to the clubs and schools for allowing them to join us this week."

Will Glover (Newcastle University) and Fergus Guiry (Loughborough University) return to the sevens programme for the final tournament of the circuit.

England, who currently sit fifth in the HSBC World Sevens Series standings, will play in Pool A alongside series leaders and winners in London Fiji, Ireland and Argentina.

Their next opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Olympics will come at the European regional qualifier event in Colomiers, France on the 13th and 14th of July.

England Sevens squad

Ben Harris

Will Glover (Newcastle University)

Api Bavadra (Bishop Burton College)

Femi Sofolarin

James Rodwell

Jamie Barden (c)

Chris Cook (Bath Rugby)

Fergus Guiry (Loughborough University)

Calum Waters (Harlequins)

Max Coyle

George de Cothi (Loughborough University)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish)

13th man: Will Hendy (Bath Rugby)

England fixtures

Pool A - England v Fiji (11:50 BST)

Pool A - England v Ireland (14:54 BST)

Pool A - England v Argentina (18:20 BST)

Sportsbeat 2019