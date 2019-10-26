ANALYSIS-Rugby-Wales, South Africa tactics for World Cup semi-final
By Ossian Shine and Nick Mulvenney TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Expected tactics of Wales and South Africa ahead of Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final at Yokohama International Stadium: WALES Wales will once again rely on the simple, disciplined tactics that have led to consistent results, and their chances will again hinge on a well-drilled, vastly experienced stonewall
While the Welsh do not score many tries, their success has
been built on that rock solid defensive unit, with the tries
they have scored resulting generally from pressure plays rather
than any great creativity.
With Liam Williams out, Wales have, in Leigh Halfpenny,
another world class fullback which gives them security for any
kicking duels.
While the big Welsh forwards will look to suffocate the
Springboks' play, Halfpenny and Dan Biggar will aim to put the
South African defence under a lot of aerial pressure.
A lot will rest on the shoulders of Biggar, too, to kick the
points Wales will need to reach their first World Cup final --
including, possibly, drop goals – with Halfpenny taking over
from 50-55 metres out.
"We’re going to need to tick the scoreboard over on Sunday,
three, six, nine, and if it means drop goals ..." shrugged
skills coach Neil Jenkins.
"There’s not a lot of space in test match rugby any more so
taking a three in terms of a drop goal is huge."
Coach Warren Gatland has said that the match is likely to be
a "kicking fest" and anticipates the contest will be "not the
prettiest game in the world".
SOUTH AFRICA
Springbok rugby at its best has always been a combination of
overwhelming forward power creating space for speed to tell in
the outside channels.
The 2019 team have not varied far from the formula and the
biggest pack in the tournament will hammer away at the gainline
before being reinforced by the six fresh forwards on the bench.
The South Africans always aim to build pressure at the set
piece and the rolling maul has proved an effective weapon at
this World Cup, particularly one 50-metre drive last week in the
quarter-finals.
Orchestrating the game are one of the best halfback
combinations in world rugby at the moment in measured flyhalf
Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk, the dynamic halfback who belies
his diminutive stature with some big tackles.
Both will put plenty of boot to ball and rely on the pace of
outside backs Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi and Sbu Nkosi to
produce an effective chase and shut down the Welsh
counterattack.
Pollard has been converting 75% of his shots at goal in the
tournament and dropped a goal in the opening match against New
Zealand, which will be reassuring to Springbok fans if, as
expected, it is a tight game.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)