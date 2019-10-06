Argentina lose scrumhalf Cubelli for remainder of World Cup

Cubelli will be replaced by his Jaguares team mate Gonzalo Bertranou, who will join the squad in Kumagaya on Monday for the Pumas final Pool C match against the United States.

Argentina's hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals for the fourth straight World Cup were shattered by the loss to England, which came after Tomas Lavanini was shown a red card in the 17th minute for a dangerous high tackle.

Lavanini will have a disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on Monday and given World Rugby's crackdown on any contact with the head of an opponent, the big lock faces at least a three-match ban.

Argentina's slim hopes of progressing now rest on Tonga upsetting France later on Sunday but Matias Orlando said the players were focused only on giving a good account of themselves against the Americans on Wednesday.

"It isn't the time to be searching for miracles in the results of others," he said after Saturday's match at Tokyo Stadium.

"We have one match ahead of us and we must represent our country to the best of our ability. Today it was tough because we faced a good opponent who was clinical." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)