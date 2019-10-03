Argentina make one change for England clash

Having lost their opening match of the tournament to France, the Pumas need to beat England on Saturday at Tokyo Stadium to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage in their own hands.

Coach Mario Ledesma has kept faith with Benjamin Urdapilleta at flyhalf after dropping Nicolas Sanchez in the wake of the French defeat.

Sanchez, who started on the bench against Tonga, misses out altogether with the inexperienced Lucas Mensa offering cover for Urdapilleta.

Julian Montoya retains the starting hooker spot over former skipper Agustin Creevy.

Montoya scored a hat-trick of tries in a Man-of-the-Match performance against Tonga so Creevy will win his Argentina record 88th cap from the bench.

Argentina: 15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11-Santiago Carreras, 10-Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Javier Ortega Desio, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera (captain), 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18- Santiago Medrano, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Felipe Ezcurra, 22-Lucas Mensa, 23-Bautista Delguy (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)