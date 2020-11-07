In a game of three 30-minute periods, Mario Ledesma's Pumas piled on the tries at a closed Leichhardt Oval against a team of fringe Wallabies and a selection of players from Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs and other clubs.

Argentina play their first match of the Tri-Nations in a week against New Zealand in Sydney, having prepared for a month in Sydney and completed a two-week quarantine under COVID-19 rules.

Argentina won their first Tri-Nations warmup 19-15 against another Australian selection last week.

Australia and New Zealand opened their Tri-Nations campaigns last week, with the All Blacks thrashing the Wallabies 43-5 in Sydney.

The trans-Tasman Sea rivals play their second match of the tournament in Brisbane later on Saturday.

