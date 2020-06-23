Assistant coach Hammett to leave Highlanders

WELLINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Former All Blacks hooker Mark Hammett will leave his role as assistant coaching at the Otago Highlanders at the end of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Hammett, who has also been head coach at the Wellington Hurricanes and Japan's Sunwolves and an assistant at the Canterbury Crusaders, has been with the Highlanders since 2017.

Hammett told reporters on Tuesday that he had spoken to Highlanders Chief Executive Roger Clark and coach Aaron Mauger at the end of November about moving on.

"There has been no decisions on what I will do. I love coaching and mentoring and that side of it," he added. "I'll do something but the decision hasn't been made yet."

Clark told Stuff Media the team would not be seeking to replace Hammett "at this stage".

Former All Blacks prop Clarke Dermody is instead expected to assume more responsibility from next season.

The Highlanders, who had the bye in Super Rugby Aotearoa last weekend, face the Auckland Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, while the Crusaders play the Waikato Chiefs in Christchurch on Sunday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

