Austerberry wants more from Saracens side despite Richmond triumph

Saracens, who beat Bristol Bears 35-22 on the opening weekend, secured their first victory at home thanks to a double from captain Lotte Clapp and tries from Hannah Botterman, Georgie Lingham and Spanish international Jeani Layola.

A solid defensive effort by Richmond held Sarries to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first half, but the game got away from them in the second, however Austerberry did not hesitate in expressing his disappointment with his side's attacking play.

"Obviously it's pleasing to get a win but we're a little disappointed with elements of our game," said Austerberry.

"The game of rugby is not difficult. Fundamental skills were done well, and I just think we probably sold ourselves a little short there."

Mackenzie Carson scored her first points for Saracens, swooping in for an interception near the 22-yard line for a 16th-minute try converted by Lisa Martin to give the home side a 14-0 lead.

Carson, who joined Sarries from Bristol, followed up her first try in the 55th minute after a drive from the scrum allowed her to move the ball over the line – a performance which drew some more positive words out of her coach.

Austerberry added: "She's a physical presence who consistently does things well and we're absolutely ecstatic to have her."

Meanwhile, Shona Powell-Hughes was the key to Gloucester-Hartpury's 22-19 triumph over Wasps in a gritty back-and-forth thriller up that was up for grabs until the final whistle.

After Abigail Dow put the visiting Wasps ahead 17-19 early in the second-half, Hughes came off the bench and scored the game-winner in the 58th minute.

Both teams continued to apply pressure, but Hughes' side managed to hang onto their narrow lead thanks to tries from Connie Powell, Bethan Lewis and Kelly Smith, while new signing Ti Tauasosi impressed again at No.8.

Captain Natasha Hunt also made several critical tackles in her season debut for Gloucester-Hartpury who face Harlequins next weekend at the Stoop.

In Worcester, Emily Scott evaded the Warriors' defence to score in the dying seconds of Harlequins’ decisive 48-7 away victory.

Quins' depth was on full display with a double from Fiona Fletcher alongside contributions from Lucy Packer, Jess Breach, Chloe Edwards, Amy Cokayne and Giada Franco.

Quins, who top the table after the opening two matches, have outscored their opponents 149-7 so far.

Elsewhere, it was a hat-trick for DMP Sharks winger Igemi Ikoku who took advantage of a handling error to score her third try just before full time in her side's 46-26 home win over Waterloo.

And Bristol Bears never relinquished their lead after Sarah Bern crashed over the line to open the scoring early in their 27-10 victory against Loughborough Lightning.

