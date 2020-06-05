Rugby

Australia bars Super players from club rugby due to COVID-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, June 5 (Reuters) - Australia's top rugby players will be barred from turning out for lower-grade clubs during the domestic "Super Rugby AU" competition to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, administrators said on Friday.

Australia's contracted players often compete for sides in their home districts to keep fit if not selected for their Super Rugby teams but they will not be able to do so during the domestic competition slated for July-September.

"The collective decision has been made by Rugby Australia and the Super Rugby teams in accordance with agreed bio-security measures which have been signed off by the various Government health agencies," Rugby Australia said in a statement on Friday.

Rugby

Fatialofa to leave hospital, continue recovery: wife

3 HOURS AGO

"It has been agreed by teams that this practice in the current environment, where we are still seeing some evidence of community spread, would significantly compromise the team environment and possibly the competition."

The Super Rugby AU competition is set to kick off on July 3, pending broadcasters' approval.

The broader Super Rugby competition, which includes teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was suspended in March due to flight restrictions and border controls aimed at containing COVID-19.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

Virus halt is ideal chance to sort out calendar, says O'Shea

12 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Gatland welcomes return of 'aging' legend Carter

20 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Carter's Crusaders-mad dad unimpressed by Blues move

32 MINUTES AGO
Rugby

Fatialofa to leave hospital, continue recovery: wife

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Virus halt is ideal chance to sort out calendar, says O'Shea

12 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Gatland welcomes return of 'aging' legend Carter

20 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFatialofa to leave hospital, continue recovery: wife
Next articleCarter's Crusaders-mad dad unimpressed by Blues move