The Australian national anthem was sung in a local indigenous language for the first time at an international sporting event before Australia's Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday.

Student Olivia Fox sang Advance Australia Fair first in the language of the Eora Nation - the indigenous coastal clans from the area around the city of Sydney - before the more usual first verse of the English version.

The Rugby Championship All Blacks pay tribute to Diego Maradona before thrashing Pumas 28/11/2020 AT 11:41

Australia's Marika Koroibete (C) avoids a tackle of Argentina's Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the Australia and Argentina in Sydney on December 5, 2020. ( Image credit: Getty Images

The Wallabies players, wearing "First Nation" jerseys featuring an indigenous design in a match for the second time this season, had clearly learned the indigenous version and sang along with Fox.

Australia's players decided not take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" racial justice campaign before their test matches this year, instead focusing on honouring the country's indigenous peoples. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Rugby Argentina upset All-Blacks for first time in Sydney stunner 14/11/2020 AT 10:39