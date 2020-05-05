Australia Olympics boss signals not interested in Rugby Australia role

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Australia Olympic Committee (AOC) boss Matt Carroll has poured cold water on reports linking him with the vacant chief executive role at Rugby Australia (RA).

A number of Australian media outlets reported on Tuesday that Carroll was set to replace former RA Chief Executive Officer Raelene Castle, who resigned last month amid a financial crisis brought by the new coronavirus.

"My name is linked with this role whenever it becomes available," AOC CEO Carroll said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am firmly focused on the current challenges faced by Olympic sports and the task for ensuring that Australia’s athletes can compete at their best at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held in 2021."

RA chairman Paul McLean is in charge of the embattled governing body while its board searches for a replacement for Castle.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom Editing by Robert Birsel)

